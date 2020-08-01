JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

