JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is GWM Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $295.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

