JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $39.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.53.

Shares of VTR opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. Ventas has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 152,791.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,297,000 after buying an additional 12,689,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $226,577,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $71,600,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ventas by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,100,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,625,000 after buying an additional 2,347,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

