JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Price Target to $8.00

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on USX. BofA Securities upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NYSE:USX opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Max L. Fuller purchased 82,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $358,070.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 96,331 shares of company stock valued at $427,468 over the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 32.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,338,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 824,923 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth $2,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 64.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 53,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

