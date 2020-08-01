JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Price Target to $8.00

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on USX. BofA Securities upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.
NYSE:USX opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
In other news, insider Max L. Fuller purchased 82,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $358,070.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 96,331 shares of company stock valued at $427,468 over the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 32.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,338,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 824,923 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth $2,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 64.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 53,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.
About US Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
