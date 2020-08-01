JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DB1. HSBC set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($158.43) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($187.64) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €154.93 ($174.08).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

ETR:DB1 opened at €154.60 ($173.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion and a PE ratio of 25.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €161.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a 12 month high of €169.90 ($190.90).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.