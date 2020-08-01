Joshua A. Mills Sells 2,500 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $160.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.01. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,421,000.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

