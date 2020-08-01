Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after buying an additional 2,003,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $145.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $386.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.