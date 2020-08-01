Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.14. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

