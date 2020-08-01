Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $386.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

