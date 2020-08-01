John Roberts Buys 882,350 Shares of AO World PLC (LON:AO) Stock

AO World PLC (LON:AO) insider John Roberts bought 882,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,491,171.50 ($1,835,062.15).

LON AO opened at GBX 167.40 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.99. AO World PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 178.65 ($2.20).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 101 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AO World to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

