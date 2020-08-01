John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Holdings Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $37.09 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55.

