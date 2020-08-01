JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 83 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,522.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,430.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,240.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.