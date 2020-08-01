JMP Securities Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

DT opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $2,772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $244,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,427.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,509,874 shares of company stock worth $1,047,682,132. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,310,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $9,160,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 247.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 232.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 45,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 775.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

