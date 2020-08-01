Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DVDCY)

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DVDCY. Citigroup downgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCY opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.88.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.