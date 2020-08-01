Jefferies Financial Group Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $100.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.98.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.06. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,479,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,404,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,268,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 287,073 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 188,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.