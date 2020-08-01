Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OneMain Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneMain in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

NYSE OMF opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,222,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,736,000 after purchasing an additional 230,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 20.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,398,000 after acquiring an additional 367,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $57,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 82.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 495,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 203,589 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

