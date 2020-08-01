Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.73.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 310.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,923 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

