Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 7,100

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,600 ($81.22) to GBX 7,100 ($87.37) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($82.45) to GBX 7,250 ($89.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($100.91) price objective (up from GBX 7,200 ($88.60)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($98.45) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($98.45) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,655.56 ($94.21).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 7,706 ($94.83) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73.44 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,441.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,629.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.90) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently -39.06%.

In related news, insider Nicandro Durante bought 165 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,884 ($84.72) per share, with a total value of £11,358.60 ($13,978.10).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

