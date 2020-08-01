Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JJSF. CL King raised J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

JJSF opened at $123.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.22. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

