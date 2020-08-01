Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for B&G Foods in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.57 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 188,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

