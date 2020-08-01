Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.83.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.