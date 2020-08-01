Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

FANUY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

FANUY stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

