James J. Filler Acquires 156 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,531.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 829,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,304,295.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA opened at $69.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $394.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.10. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNBKA shares. TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

