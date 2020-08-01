Jacobs Engineering (J) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Jacobs Engineering has set its Q2 guidance at $1.39 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Engineering to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

NYSE:J opened at $85.35 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $80,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.