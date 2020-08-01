Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW opened at $24.04 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWW. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068 in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.