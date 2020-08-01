Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2,141.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

