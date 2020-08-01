Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 523 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

NYSE:XYL opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

