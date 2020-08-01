Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 4,172 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,294,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after purchasing an additional 994,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 686.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.37. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.