Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 193,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

UL stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

