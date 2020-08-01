Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 37,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $171,061,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 471,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

