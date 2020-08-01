Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Comerica by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 67,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.85. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.