Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 38,756.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,637 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,656,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,918,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $238.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.41.

