Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,838 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3,039.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,033,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 433,776 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,978,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 173,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $124.74 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,869.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,540.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,211 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

