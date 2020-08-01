Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,013 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after buying an additional 3,646,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,807,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,999,000 after buying an additional 1,924,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 791.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,537,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,516,000 after buying an additional 1,365,366 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,417,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,256,000 after buying an additional 1,250,692 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.24.

MNST opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $78.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,759.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

