Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $264.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.62, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.64 and a 200-day moving average of $185.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $265.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. FBN Securities began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $226,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,093 shares of company stock valued at $18,320,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

