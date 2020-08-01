Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC opened at $52.33 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44.

