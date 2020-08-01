Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in IPG Photonics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.97.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,661,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,975 shares of company stock worth $10,267,914. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPGP opened at $179.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.72. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $184.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

