Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $81.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25.

