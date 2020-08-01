Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 398,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Ventas by 34.8% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Ventas by 12.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

