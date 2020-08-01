Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $131,980.48. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $723,456.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

