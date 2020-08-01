Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,845,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $135,574,000 after buying an additional 69,082 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,063,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $111,035,000 after acquiring an additional 418,281 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,705,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,855,000 after acquiring an additional 574,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,036,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $69,351,000 after acquiring an additional 608,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.4746 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 153.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

