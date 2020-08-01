Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4,371.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,950,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,771,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,584 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,296.7% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,469,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,064,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.72 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

