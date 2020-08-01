Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1,398.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $3,860,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Middleby by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.73 per share, with a total value of $196,371.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,679.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $495,723 over the last ninety days. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $136.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

