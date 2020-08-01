Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,508 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 567,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after purchasing an additional 244,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after purchasing an additional 252,749 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total transaction of $571,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,840,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,213 shares of company stock worth $99,655,886 in the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.57.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $451.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 177.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $475.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

