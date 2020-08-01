Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18,027.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 789,089 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $27,679,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,580,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,185,000 after buying an additional 299,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after buying an additional 256,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHP opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.37. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.30.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $225,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

