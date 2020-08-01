Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,044,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 217,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,803,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,399 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 92,715 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

