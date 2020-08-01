Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after purchasing an additional 873,780 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,706.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $110.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $4,778,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $11,058,360. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.46.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

