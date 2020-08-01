Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBE opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $63.40.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

