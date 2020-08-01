Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 2,836 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE PAG opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.