Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,210,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,504,000 after purchasing an additional 861,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $15,017,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $20,079,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after purchasing an additional 348,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,058.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 235,650 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

